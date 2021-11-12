NewYorkCoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 12th. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $12.79 million and $217,884.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 244% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NewYorkCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $251.46 or 0.00393000 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000409 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NewYorkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYorkCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.