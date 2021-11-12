Nexo (NEXO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.87 Million

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. During the last seven days, Nexo has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $1.86 billion and $13.87 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexo coin can now be bought for about $3.32 or 0.00005151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00053550 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.52 or 0.00224523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.16 or 0.00090364 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004118 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

NEXO is a coin. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

