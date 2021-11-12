NEXT.coin (NEXT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $77,002.00

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 12th. In the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,886.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $661.71 or 0.01035754 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.45 or 0.00269929 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.63 or 0.00260828 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00045671 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000921 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011268 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00028261 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

