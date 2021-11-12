NextCure’s (NXTC) Hold Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

NXTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextCure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of NextCure in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NextCure from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of NextCure from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.54.

Shares of NextCure stock opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.79. NextCure has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $14.40.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that NextCure will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NextCure by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,230,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after buying an additional 25,312 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in NextCure by 13.9% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 516,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 62,918 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in NextCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,098,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in NextCure by 347.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 403,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 313,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NextCure by 34.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 63,525 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextCure Company Profile

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

