NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.84. 7,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,539. NextDecade has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $6.13. The firm has a market cap of $470.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NextDecade stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in NextDecade were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextDecade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

