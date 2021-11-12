NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NexTech AR Solutions had a negative net margin of 109.03% and a negative return on equity of 115.83%.

OTCMKTS:NEXCF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.42. 262,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,864. The company has a market capitalization of $121.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.92. NexTech AR Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.84.

About NexTech AR Solutions

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. develops and operates augmented reality advertising platform. The company products and services include ARitize Ecomm Solution, ARitize Retail Showroom, ARitize App, ARitize University, and ARitize Live Casting. The company was founded on January 12, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

