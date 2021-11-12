NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NexTech AR Solutions had a negative net margin of 109.03% and a negative return on equity of 115.83%.
OTCMKTS:NEXCF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.42. 262,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,864. The company has a market capitalization of $121.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.92. NexTech AR Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.84.
About NexTech AR Solutions
