NFTb (NFTB) 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.21 Million

NFTb (CURRENCY:NFTB) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. NFTb has a total market cap of $53.78 million and $6.21 million worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NFTb has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NFTb coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00000803 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFTb alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 67,724,691.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.80669601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00071247 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00071937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.94 or 0.00098257 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,533.86 or 0.07192551 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,101.09 or 1.00103990 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About NFTb

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

NFTb Coin Trading

