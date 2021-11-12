NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS.

NYSE:NGL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.21. The stock had a trading volume of 554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20. NGL Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $4.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.62.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, Director James M. Collingsworth bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $223,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 295,000 shares of company stock worth $466,550.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NGL Energy Partners stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,319,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 827,157 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 5.65% of NGL Energy Partners worth $17,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.