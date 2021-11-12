Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NKLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikola from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Nikola from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nikola has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.90.

NKLA stock opened at $14.36 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.66. Nikola has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $37.95.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nikola will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 8,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $90,471.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nikola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Nikola by 253.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. 50.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

