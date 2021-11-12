Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The healthcare company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($1.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH opened at $11.90 on Friday. Nobilis Health has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55.

Get Nobilis Health alerts:

HLTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Nobilis Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nobilis Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.