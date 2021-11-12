Noble Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK)

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Noble Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $2.50 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Noble Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 152.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flotek Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NYSE FTK opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.55. Flotek Industries has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $2.74. The firm has a market cap of $73.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.26.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 169.87% and a negative return on equity of 88.21%. The company had revenue of $9.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flotek Industries will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Flotek Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Flotek Industries by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 23,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Flotek Industries by 293.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 58,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 43,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

