NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €33.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) has been assigned a €33.00 ($38.82) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NOEJ. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NORMA Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €43.00 ($50.59).

ETR:NOEJ opened at €37.00 ($43.53) on Wednesday. NORMA Group has a 1-year low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a 1-year high of €49.36 ($58.07). The company has a 50-day moving average of €37.52 and a 200 day moving average of €42.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

