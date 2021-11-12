NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €33.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) has been assigned a €33.00 ($38.82) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NOEJ. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NORMA Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €43.00 ($50.59).

ETR:NOEJ opened at €37.00 ($43.53) on Wednesday. NORMA Group has a 1-year low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a 1-year high of €49.36 ($58.07). The company has a 50-day moving average of €37.52 and a 200 day moving average of €42.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

NORMA Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

