Northern Technologies International (NTIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect Northern Technologies International to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NTIC stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.32 million, a PE ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average is $17.05. Northern Technologies International has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $21.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Northern Technologies International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Technologies International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

