Northern Technologies International (NTIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect Northern Technologies International to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.
Shares of NTIC stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.32 million, a PE ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average is $17.05. Northern Technologies International has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $21.50.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Northern Technologies International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.
About Northern Technologies International
Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.
