Northern Trust Corp Grows Stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 482,488 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $12,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,985,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,227,000 after purchasing an additional 47,322 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,722,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,264,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,053,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,857,000 after purchasing an additional 56,558 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,040,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,715,000 after purchasing an additional 167,523 shares during the period. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,877,000 after purchasing an additional 642,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $332,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $60,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $12.12 on Friday. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.54. The company has a market capitalization of $729.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 28.64%. The business had revenue of $40.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million. Research analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 68.42%.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.