Northern Trust Corp Has $12.03 Million Stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 658,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 122,675 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com were worth $12,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 1.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 48,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 703.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the second quarter valued at about $103,000.

GRUB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

GRUB stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $19.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.93.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

