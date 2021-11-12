Northern Trust Corp Has $12.73 Million Stock Position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 767,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,283 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $12,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 42.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 24,040 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 82.9% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 151.6% in the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 20,808 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $56,933.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $148,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.24. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. NextGen Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $149.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. NextGen Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

