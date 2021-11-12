Northern Trust Corp Has $12.86 Million Stock Position in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) by 60.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,405 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.39% of StepStone Group worth $12,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,914,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in StepStone Group by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,756 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Robert Waldo sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $57,269.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Keck sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $116,154.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,996 shares of company stock worth $17,589,078 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STEP opened at $52.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.96. StepStone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $53.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.36.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 8.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

StepStone Group Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

