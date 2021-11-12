Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,014 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $12,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $318,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $637,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,564,000 after acquiring an additional 154,884 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,044,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,144,000 after acquiring an additional 311,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 41,544 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $2,358,037.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard Chesworth sold 54,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $2,719,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,775 shares of company stock worth $9,004,616. Corporate insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KYMR. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.88.

KYMR stock opened at $63.20 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.93 and a fifty-two week high of $91.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -41.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. On average, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.