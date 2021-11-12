Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.63% of Echo Global Logistics worth $13,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECHO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 3,557.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ECHO opened at $48.17 on Friday. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $48.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $985.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ECHO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Echo Global Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.91.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

