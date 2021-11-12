Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Given a C$55.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) has been given a C$55.00 target price by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NPI. CSFB set a C$52.00 price target on Northland Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$48.25 to C$47.75 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northland Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.06.

Get Northland Power alerts:

NPI stock traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$39.11. 286,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,630. The company has a market cap of C$8.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$40.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$37.25 and a 12 month high of C$51.45.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$408.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$425.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.