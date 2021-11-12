Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Northland Power (TSE:NPI) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a C$52.00 price target on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt dropped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.10.

Shares of NPI stock opened at C$39.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$40.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.43. The firm has a market cap of C$8.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.50. Northland Power has a 12-month low of C$37.25 and a 12-month high of C$51.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.57.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$408.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$425.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 143.03%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

