Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Novanta were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Novanta by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,931,000 after buying an additional 26,791 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Novanta by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 45,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Novanta by 2.4% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Novanta by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Novanta by 53.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $1,232,371.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,603,550.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,443,542.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,411 shares of company stock worth $2,677,703. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $168.22 on Friday. Novanta Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.01 and a 1 year high of $184.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. Novanta had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $177.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Novanta’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

