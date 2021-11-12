NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NRG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

NRG traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $35.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,295. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.84. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 80.94%. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

