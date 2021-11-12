Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.900-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $645 million-$675 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $631.90 million.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.930-$4.030 EPS.

NUS stock traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $46.11. 14,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,597. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.29.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $641.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.19 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

A number of research firms have commented on NUS. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Friday, October 1st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.83.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $66,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $758,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,190.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.72% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $20,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

