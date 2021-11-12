Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) EVP Sells $270,192.13 in Stock

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) EVP Diana L. Nole sold 4,901 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $270,192.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NUAN stock opened at $54.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -422.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.55. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $55.35.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 52.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nuance Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

