Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76,722 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $12,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Insperity by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Insperity by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Insperity by 1,283.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insperity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.90.

In other Insperity news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 2,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total value of $265,945.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,650,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 112,129 shares of company stock valued at $13,377,886 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NSP stock opened at $120.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.62. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $75.24 and a one year high of $129.32.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.02%.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

