Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,485 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Stitch Fix worth $12,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 27.8% in the second quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 6,139,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,218,000 after buying an additional 1,336,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,008,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,298,000 after purchasing an additional 508,853 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,997,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,670,000 after purchasing an additional 331,758 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,771,000 after purchasing an additional 783,345 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,750,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SFIX. Wedbush began coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Stitch Fix from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Stitch Fix from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

Shares of SFIX opened at $34.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.20. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.50 and a 52 week high of $113.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -340.47 and a beta of 1.81.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.31. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $814,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $1,079,464.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,203 shares of company stock worth $8,840,763 over the last ninety days. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stitch Fix Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

