Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 901,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,240 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services were worth $12,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 116,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $11.12 on Friday. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.52.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $653.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LBRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.57.

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $434,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,727 shares in the company, valued at $11,319,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $27,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,137,700 shares of company stock valued at $117,546,769 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

