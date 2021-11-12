Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 139,782 Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 124.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,782 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accolade were worth $13,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accolade in the second quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Accolade in the second quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Accolade by 920.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Accolade in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Accolade in the first quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Accolade alerts:

ACCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Accolade from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accolade currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.27.

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Accolade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $65.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.17.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.44). Accolade had a negative net margin of 57.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $73.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Accolade Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.