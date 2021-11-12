Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,265,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 419,253 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Uniti Group worth $13,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,410,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,275 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 39,119 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Uniti Group by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Shares of UNIT opened at $13.52 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.18). Uniti Group had a net margin of 3.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.