Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 47,014 Shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,014 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.52% of Magellan Health worth $12,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Magellan Health by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Magellan Health by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Magellan Health by 319.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 53,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Health by 363.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,118,000 after acquiring an additional 505,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Magellan Health by 4,790.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGLN opened at $94.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.83 and a 1-year high of $99.36.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.34). Magellan Health had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

