Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 295,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,926 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $13,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.7% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 13.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.7% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

WERN stock opened at $46.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.18. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.54 and a 1 year high of $49.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.88.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.16). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.48%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.29.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.