NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target Increased to C$8.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

NUVSF has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS NUVSF opened at $5.75 on Thursday. NuVista Energy has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average is $3.20.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

