NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Announces Earnings Results

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. NV5 Global updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.360-$4.620 EPS.

Shares of NVEE opened at $112.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.30 and a 200-day moving average of $96.78. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 49.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. NV5 Global has a one year low of $67.23 and a one year high of $115.94.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVEE. TheStreet upgraded NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total transaction of $246,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,326.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $998,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 122,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,250,253.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,650 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NV5 Global stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of NV5 Global worth $7,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.