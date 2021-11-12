NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.360-$4.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NVEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded NV5 Global from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

NVEE traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $111.61. 441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,857. NV5 Global has a one year low of $67.23 and a one year high of $115.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.78.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 11.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NV5 Global will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total transaction of $246,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,326.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 20,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $1,941,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,650. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NV5 Global stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of NV5 Global worth $7,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

