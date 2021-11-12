NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $248.93.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA remained flat at $$303.90 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,216,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,825,938. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $323.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.54 and a 200-day moving average of $200.25. The stock has a market cap of $757.32 billion, a PE ratio of 108.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500 in the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

