Offshift Market Capitalization Tops $13.30 Million (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 12th. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $13.30 million and approximately $100,115.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for $3.25 or 0.00005086 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Offshift

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,095,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

