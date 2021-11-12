OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Acquires 1,225 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Searle & CO. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 12,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK opened at $190.29 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.65 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.55.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

