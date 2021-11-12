OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Buys 15,124 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for approximately 1.7% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,525,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,050,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,112 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,120,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,205,047,000 after acquiring an additional 830,122 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979,125 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,688,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,873,000 after acquiring an additional 774,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,864,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,328,000 after buying an additional 2,002,254 shares during the period. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $98.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.63. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $54.99 and a 12-month high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.76%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.26.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

