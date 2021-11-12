OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Decreases Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for about 1.1% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth approximately $2,544,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Eaton by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 4,261.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 618,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,517,000 after purchasing an additional 604,253 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock opened at $169.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $112.37 and a 1-year high of $175.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.34.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.03%.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,668 shares of company stock valued at $31,768,719 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ETN shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

