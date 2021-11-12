OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $127,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,933,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 336,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,751,000 after buying an additional 14,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $174.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.88. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

