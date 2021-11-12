OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 16,162 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,162 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $67.50 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $64.55 and a one year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.51.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.76.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.