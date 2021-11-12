OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 750 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,006,000 after buying an additional 1,318,842 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,259,000 after buying an additional 4,609,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,455,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,957,000 after buying an additional 765,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,049,000 after buying an additional 120,060 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PM stock opened at $95.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $73.17 and a one year high of $106.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.57.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PM. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.60.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

