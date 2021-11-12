OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 777 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $118.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.12. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.72.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.96%.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Research Partners raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.32.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.