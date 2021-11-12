Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OLMA stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $27.09. 223,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,583. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average of $27.34. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $60.27.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $154,274.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean Bohen sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $26,173.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,458 shares of company stock worth $1,462,927 in the last ninety days. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,702 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Olema Pharmaceuticals worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.