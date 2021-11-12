Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.900-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $308 million-$313 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $303.81 million.Omnicell also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.800-$3.850 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMCL. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $171.57.

Omnicell stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.94. 545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,955. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $96.07 and a 12 month high of $184.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.39, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.08 and a 200 day moving average of $151.93.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 10,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,776,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $762,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,793 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,662. 2.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

