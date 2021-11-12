Omnitude 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $487,036.00 (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 12th. One Omnitude coin can now be purchased for $0.0148 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Omnitude has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. Omnitude has a total market cap of $957,473.22 and $487,036.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00052664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.51 or 0.00229349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000535 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00011059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00089762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Omnitude Coin Profile

Omnitude (CRYPTO:ECOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude . Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Buying and Selling Omnitude

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

