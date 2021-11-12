OneLedger (OLT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.14 Million

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One OneLedger coin can now be bought for about $0.0812 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges. OneLedger has a market cap of $36.91 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OneLedger has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00053454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.82 or 0.00222092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00090190 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About OneLedger

OneLedger (OLT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,453,178 coins. The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

OneLedger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

