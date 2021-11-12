OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land. The company’s service includes traditional and alternative massage, body and skincare treatment options, ayurvedic treatments, comprehensive hair and nail services, fitness, acupuncture, herbal medicine, pain management and medi-spa. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp., is based in Nassau Bahamas. “

OSW stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.25. The stock had a trading volume of 477 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,858. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.24. OneSpaWorld has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $12.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.44.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 137.56% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,203,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after buying an additional 11,867 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

