Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $44.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Open Lending traded as low as $26.80 and last traded at $27.46, with a volume of 4248121 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.86.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Open Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.91.

In other Open Lending news, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $15,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $184,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,326,876 shares of company stock valued at $45,089,954 in the last quarter. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 246.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,659,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737,570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 464.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,281 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 1,492.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,303 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 13,362,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 2,853.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,349,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,469 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.85 and a beta of 0.29.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

About Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

