Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $44.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Open Lending traded as low as $26.80 and last traded at $27.46, with a volume of 4248121 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.86.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Open Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.91.
In other Open Lending news, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $15,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $184,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,326,876 shares of company stock valued at $45,089,954 in the last quarter. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.85 and a beta of 0.29.
Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.
About Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO)
Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.
